The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded that features some of the finest highlights from Roberto Baggio in 1993.

The legendary number ten enjoyed what was arguably his finest campaign in Turin, crowning it with a Ballon d’Or award.

The Divine Ponytail scored some unforgettable goals, including a wonderful solo effort against Milan. He also tormented PSG with three memorable goals in the two legs UEFA Cup semi-finals, before leading the Bianconeri towards victory in the finale against Dortmund.