Video – The best goals and highlights from Juventus target Destiny Udogie

May 31, 2022 - 1:30 pm

In their quest for a new left-back, Juventus are keeping tabs on young Udinese starlet Destiny Udogie. The 19-year-old made the switch from Hellas Verona last summer and turned out to be one of the best revelations for the Serie A campaign.

The World of Football YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the finest highlights from the young Italian, including some devastating runs on the flank and a host of spectacular goals, especially his stunning strike against Salernitana.

