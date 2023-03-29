cuadrado
Video – The best goals and highlights of Juan Cuadrado at Juventus

March 29, 2023 - 11:00 am

While his adventure at the club might be coming to end, Juan Cuadrado has been delivering fabulous goals and assists since joining Juventus in 2015.

The club’s official YouTube channel paid homage to the Colombian winger by uploading a compilation video that features some of his most memorable goals with the Bianconeri.

The montage includes some screamers against Inter, his famous strike in Munich, a left-footed scorcher against Atletico Madrid and a direct corner-kick goal versus Genoa.

