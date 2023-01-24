Fagioli
Club News

Video – The best goals and skills from Juve’s young contingent

January 24, 2023 - 11:00 am

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the best goals and skills from Max Allegri’s young contingent who broke through the first team this season.

The montage includes Nicolò Fagioli’s fabulous curler in Lecce, as well as his strike against Inter. Fabio Miretti is yet to score a goal for the senior squad but his brilliant through balls and assist for Arek Milik feature in the video.

The compilation also includes some fascinating plays from Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Federico Chiesa

Juventus unwilling to consider offers for their coveted star

January 24, 2023
allegri

Report: New management considering the early termination of Allegri’s contract

January 24, 2023
Gianni Agnelli

20 years with L’Avvocato: Juventus remember the legendary Gianni Agnelli

January 24, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.