Video – The best goals and skills from Juve’s young contingent

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the best goals and skills from Max Allegri’s young contingent who broke through the first team this season.

The montage includes Nicolò Fagioli’s fabulous curler in Lecce, as well as his strike against Inter. Fabio Miretti is yet to score a goal for the senior squad but his brilliant through balls and assist for Arek Milik feature in the video.

The compilation also includes some fascinating plays from Matias Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior.