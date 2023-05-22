Video – The best goals from Samuel Iling-Junior at Juventus

After scoring his maiden goal with the senior squad in Bergamo, the official Juventus YouTube channel celebrated the occasion by uploading a montage featuring the best goals from Samuel Iling-Junior since his arrival to Turin.

The young Englishman spent two campaigns with the Primavera squad, cementing himself as one of the brightest talents in Vinovo. He scored a host of brilliant strikes and had a knack for finding the back of the net against Torino.

The 19-year-old joined the Next Gen squad earlier this season before earning a swift promotion to the first team, but still had time to leave his mark in Serie C.