Video – The best header goals from Juventus stars, featuring Trezeguet and Ronaldo

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video featuring some of the finest header goals in the club’s history.

The montage includes David Trezeguet’s winner against Milan in 2015 (courtesy of Alessandro Del Piero’s bicycle-kick assist), Gonzalo Higuain’s last-minute goal versus Inter and Cristiano Ronaldo’s epic flying header against Sampdoria.

The video also pays homage to some other club icons, the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Fabrizio Ravanelli and the late Gianluca Vialli, in addition to modern-era stars.