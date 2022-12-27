Club News

Video – The best highlights from Danilo at Juventus in 2022

December 27, 2022 - 9:00 am

In 2022, Danilo truly established himself as a De Facto leader at Juventus and recently become the club’s vice captain. The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of his best highlights throughout the course of the year.

The montage featured the Brazilian’s last-gasp equalizer in Bergamo and his strike against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italian, as well as his fabulous assist for Dusan Vlahovic in Villarreal. Nonetheless, his most significant contribution remains his timely interceptions and splendid tackles.

