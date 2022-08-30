Video – The best highlights from Juve’s draw against Roma

The official Juventus YouTube channel provided us with the best highlights from the 1-1 draw between Juventus and Roma last Saturday.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock through a wonderful freekick courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic. However, Max Allegri’s men failed to double their lead despite a plethora of chances and a lovely strike from Manuel Locatelli which was overturned by VAR.

At the end of the day, Tammy Abraham’s goal allowed the Giallororssi to return home with a precious point in the bag.