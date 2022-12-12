Video – The best highlights of Angel Di Maria at Juventus

Although he’s been injured more often than not, Angel Di Maria still displayed some flashes of brilliance after signing for Juventus last summer.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video featuring the Argentine’s best highlights during his first few months in Turin.

The montage naturally includes the volley he scored on his debut against Sassuolo as well as the trio of assists in the Champions League encounter versus Maccabi Haifa.

Let’s hope that the veteran winger delivers more consistently in the second half of the campaign.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ56Tshjx-0