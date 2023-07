The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video showing some of the best goals and highlights from former Juventus winger Angel Di Maria.

The Argentine joined the Bianconeri last summer for a solitary campaign in Italian football. The 35-year-old has now completed a return to his first European club, Benfica.

The montage includes his volley against Sassuolo on his Juventus debut, a consolation strike against Napoli at the Maradona Stadium and some dashing flicks and tricks.