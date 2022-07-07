Video – The best highlights of Federico Bernaredeschi at Juventus

Despite leaving without fulfilling his initial promise, Federico Bernardeschi still had his flashes of brilliance during his five years at Juventus.

The winger has recently left the Bianconeri after failing to reach an agreement over a contract renewal, and the club paid tribute to him by posting a video containing some of his best highlights on its official Twitter account.

The montage included his stunning strike against Pescara as well as his fine volley versus Fiorentina last season, and his sublime assist for Federico Chiesa’s winner against Chelsea.