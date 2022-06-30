Video – The best highlights of Federico Chiesa in 2021/22

Unfortunately for Federico Chiesa, his second season at Juventus ended early due to a nasty ACL injury sustained at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome last January.
Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s official Twitter account posted a video containing some of his best highlights during the 2021/22 campaign.
The winger’s most significant moment definitely was his winner against Chelsea in the Champions League group stage, but he also delivered important goals against the likes of Spezia and Napoli.
👍 𝓒𝓸𝓸𝓵 𝓪𝓼 𝓒𝓱𝓲𝓮𝓼𝓪 👍
Looking forward to seeing you flashing this skill once more, @federicochiesa! ⚡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mjEG9GeFSb
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 29, 2022
