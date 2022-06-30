chiesa
Video – The best highlights of Federico Chiesa in 2021/22

June 30, 2022 - 10:30 pm

Unfortunately for Federico Chiesa, his second season at Juventus ended early due to a nasty ACL injury sustained at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome last January.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s official Twitter account posted a video containing some of his best highlights during the 2021/22 campaign.

The winger’s most significant moment definitely was his winner against Chelsea in the Champions League group stage, but he also delivered important goals against the likes of Spezia and Napoli.

