Bremer
Club News

Video – The best highlights of Gleison Bremer at Juventus

December 28, 2022 - 8:30 am

Last summer, Juventus spectacularly sabotaged Inter’s plans by beating them to the signature of Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian gained fame following a wonderful campaign at Torino which saw him earning the award for the best best defender in Serie A.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best highlights from the centre-back since making the crosstown switch. It features his goal against Salernitana, but more importantly his stunning interceptions and timely sliding tackles.

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn December 28, 2022 at 1:56 pm

    Bremer has been great, although defenders should be they have 70 minutes of help every game

