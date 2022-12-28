Video – The best highlights of Gleison Bremer at Juventus

Last summer, Juventus spectacularly sabotaged Inter’s plans by beating them to the signature of Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian gained fame following a wonderful campaign at Torino which saw him earning the award for the best best defender in Serie A.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the best highlights from the centre-back since making the crosstown switch. It features his goal against Salernitana, but more importantly his stunning interceptions and timely sliding tackles.