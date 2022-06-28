cuadrado
Club News

Video – The best highlights of Juan Cuadrado in 2021/22

June 28, 2022 - 8:00 pm

For the second season in a row, Juan Cuadrado was one of the best protagonists at Juventus despite the club’s lack of success on the pitch.

The Colombian served in various roles on the right flank but his contribution was always fruitful.

The Old Lady’s official Twitter account dropped a video containing some of the best highlights of La Vespa from the previous campaign.

Naturally, the montage contained some fabulous dribbling and dancing, as well as his direct corner kick against Genoa and the late winner against Fiorentina.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus offer their striker to another Serie A club

June 28, 2022
salah

Why Di Maria eventually chose Juventus?

June 28, 2022
Cambiaso

From foes to allies: How Juventus and Atalanta could cooperate on the market

June 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.