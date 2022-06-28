Video – The best highlights of Juan Cuadrado in 2021/22

For the second season in a row, Juan Cuadrado was one of the best protagonists at Juventus despite the club’s lack of success on the pitch.

The Colombian served in various roles on the right flank but his contribution was always fruitful.

The Old Lady’s official Twitter account dropped a video containing some of the best highlights of La Vespa from the previous campaign.

Naturally, the montage contained some fabulous dribbling and dancing, as well as his direct corner kick against Genoa and the late winner against Fiorentina.