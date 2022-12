The official Juventus channel uploaded a video containing some of the best skills, goals and highlights from Weston McKennie in 2022 – although it included his strikes against Sassuolo and Verona which were actually from 2021.

The montage featured several headed goals, including the one in the losing effort against Inter in the Italian Super Cup final.

The American also found the back in the net twice in the Champions League this season in the away trips to Paris and Lisbon.