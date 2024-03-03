Ahead of tonight’s major showdown, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing 1o of the best goals scored by Bianconeri away at Napoli.

The montage included a couple of strikes from club icon Alessandro Del Piero, as well as a freekick from the late Gianluca Vialli.

In 2014/15, Paul Pogba and Arturo Vidal both smashed remarkable strikes during the same encounter.

Moreover, Gonzalo Higuain returned to haunt his former employers with a clinical finish past Pepe Reina.