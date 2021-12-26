Video – The best Juventus clips on Instagram Reel in 2021

In this day and age, social media platforms have become an essential element for clubs and athletes in their relationship with their fans.

As for Juventus, the Instagram team tried its best to produce fun and creatives bits throughout the year, and here’s compilation that picked their best work in 2021.

The montage contains some of the most memorable goals of the season, including winners from Manuel Locatelli and Juan Cuadrado against Torino and Fiorentina respectively, as well as blasts from the best, with Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet making appearances.