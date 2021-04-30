Video – Compilation of the best Juventus clips on TikTok

Generation X, brace yourselves for some face palming.

Juve’s official YouTube channel released a video containing a compilation of some of the best (or perhaps worst) clips related to the club on TikTok.

From Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski’s basketball skills, to Alvaro Morata flipping bottles blindly, and a lot more Cristiano Ronaldo “Siuuuu” than you’d wish to see, this video has everything that you need.

Oh and there are some actual football skills in between, including some hilarious sounds on Federico Chiesa’s slalom against Lazio.