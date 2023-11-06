The official Juventus X account posted a video containing the six nominees for the best Bianconeri goal amongst the club’s various squads.

Andrea Cambiaso’s last-gasp winner against Verona landed on the list not for aesthetic reasons but due to its sheer significance. Arek Milik also represented the men’s first team with his header in the Derby della Mole.

Juventus Women stars Arianna Caruso and Lineth Beerensteyn also made the cut, as well as Next Gen starlet Jean-Claude Ntenda and Primavera youngster Lorenzo Anghelé.