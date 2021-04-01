Video – The best of Chiesa at Juventus: Goals, assists and skills

Despite arriving at Juventus in the last few hours of the summer transfer market, Federico Chiesa has already built himself a fabulous highlight reel.

The club posted a video on its YouTube channel showcasing seven spectacular minutes of goals, assists and skills from the former Fiorentina winger.

The highlights include the 23-year-old’s brilliant strike against Atalanta, his unforgettable brace that brought down Milan at the San Siro, as well as his three goals against Porto.

Here’s for many more!