chiesa
Club News

Video – The best of Chiesa at Juventus: Goals, assists and skills

April 1, 2021 - 10:30 pm

Despite arriving at Juventus in the last few hours of the summer transfer market, Federico Chiesa has already built himself a fabulous highlight reel.

The club posted a video on its YouTube channel showcasing seven spectacular minutes of goals, assists and skills from the former Fiorentina winger.

The highlights include the 23-year-old’s brilliant strike against Atalanta, his unforgettable brace that brought down Milan at the San Siro, as well as his three goals against Porto.

Here’s for many more!

Avatar

You Might Also Like

morata

Juventus unlikely to redeem Morata’s contract by the end of the season

April 1, 2021
dybala

“Before selling Zidane I had already bought Nedved” – Former Juventus weighs on Dybala’s situation

April 1, 2021
Donny van de Beek

Not just Pogba – Juventus keeping tabs on another Man United midfielder

April 1, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.