Video – The best of Di Maria in the Champions League with PSG

After seven successful campaigns in Paris, Angel Di Maria decided to leave PSG in pursuit of one last European adventure before making his return to Argentina.

El Fideo signed for Juventus as a free agent, and the Bianconeri supporters will be hoping that the veteran winger helps the team in restoring its domestic and continental status.

The official Champions League Twitter account posted a video containing some of the players’ finest goals and highlights while representing the Ligue 1 giants in UCL, including stunning goals against Barcelona, Napoli and many others.