Video – The best of Ibrahimovic at Juventus in Champions League

Between 2004 and 2006, Juventus possessed one of the best young talents in football at the time in the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The official Champions League Twitter account recalled some of the Swede’s most astonishing tricks and flicks during his two-year spell in Turin.

Although the striker wasn’t exactly the most clinical at the time, he already boasted top notch skills while possessing the type of pace that allowed him to leave defenders in his wake.