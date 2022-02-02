Kulusevski
Video – The best of Kulusevski during his 18 months at Juventus

February 2, 2022 - 8:45 pm

On deadline day, Dejan Kulusevski sealed a switch from Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur, joining former Bianconeri generals Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte.

The young Swede signed for the Old Lady in January 2020, before joining Andrea Pirlo’s squad later that year.

Although his time in Turin has been mostly underwhelming, Juve’s official YouTube channel decided to remember the best bits with a compilation video.

From his debut goal against Sampdoria to his sublime curler in the Coppa Italia final, the winger certainly showcased some flashes of brilliance at some occasions.

