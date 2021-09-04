Club News

Video – The best of Mandzukic at Juventus in one minute

September 4, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Following his retirement announcement on Thursday, everyone at Juventus raced to pay tribute for Mario Mandzukic and his wonderful career.

The club’s official Twitter account dropped a compilation video showing some of his best moments in the famous black and white jersey.

From his stunning goals – especially the one against Real Madrid in the Champions League final – to his sliding tackles whenever he supported his teammates at the back, the Croatian was a great servant for the Old Lady’s cause.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Farewell to Mario Mandzukic – The warrior who embodied Juventus – (Opinion)

September 4, 2021
De Ligt Chiellini

From BBC to BCD – Will Allegri evoke the three-man defense?

September 4, 2021
Bonucci Chiellini

Probable lineups for Switzerland – Italy: Juventus block unleashed

September 4, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn September 4, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    working hard, sacrificing for a team, inspiring those around him, helping us to finals, everything a primadonna would never do. Hail Super Mario! should never have left.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.