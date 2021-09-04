Video – The best of Mandzukic at Juventus in one minute

Following his retirement announcement on Thursday, everyone at Juventus raced to pay tribute for Mario Mandzukic and his wonderful career.
The club’s official Twitter account dropped a compilation video showing some of his best moments in the famous black and white jersey.
From his stunning goals – especially the one against Real Madrid in the Champions League final – to his sliding tackles whenever he supported his teammates at the back, the Croatian was a great servant for the Old Lady’s cause.
💪 @MarioMandzukic9 ⚪⚫
Thank you, Super Mario ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dULq8uf0SS
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 3, 2021
working hard, sacrificing for a team, inspiring those around him, helping us to finals, everything a primadonna would never do. Hail Super Mario! should never have left.