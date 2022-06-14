Video – The best of Manuel Locatelli’s first season at Juventus 

After making the switch from Sassuolo to Juventus last summer, Manuel Locatelli wasted no time before establishing himself as the most reliable member of Max Allegri’s midfield.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video displaying the highlights of the Italian’s first campaign in Turin.

The 24-year-old showcased his defensive skills by making timely interceptions week in week out, while occasionally delivering the goods up front.

His finest moment in black and white remains his late winner against Torino in the Derby della Mole.