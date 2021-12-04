Club News

Video – The best overhead kicks in Champions League history including Mandzukic’s stunner

December 4, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Last week, Roberto Lewandowski scored a wonderful overhead kick for Bayern Munich, prompting the Champions League’s official Twitter account to drop a video containing the best goals scored in a similar fashion.

The elusive list includes some of the best legends to grace a football pitch, the likes of Rivaldo, Marco van Basten and of course Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the montage also included the fabulous strike scored by Mario Mandzukic in the 2017 final against Real Madrid.

Although it turned out to be a sour evening for Juventus, but the Croatian’s effort provided us with one good memory.

