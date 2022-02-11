Club News

Video – The best penalty saves in Champions League history – featuring Buffon

February 11, 2022 - 7:45 am

The official Champions League Twitter account dropped a montage containing some of the best penalty kick saves in the competition’s history.

Of course the list wouldn’t be complete without the presence of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon.

The video included the Italian’s save against Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette in the group stage of 2016/17.

The Bianconeri went on to win the match despite the numerical disadvantage thanks to the iconic goalkeeper and Juan Cuadrado’s winner in the second half.

