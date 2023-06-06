Club News

Video – The best saves from Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus

June 6, 2023 - 10:00 am

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring some of the most jaw-dropping saves from the iconic Gianluigi Buffon during his two memorable stints in Turin.

The legendary goalkeeper first joined the Bianconeri in 2001 in a record-breaking transfer from Parma. After 17 years, he decided to embark on a new experience with Paris Saint-Germain, only to return a year later for two more seasons with his beloved Old Lady.

The 45-year-old remains active with Parma and is hoping to secure promotion to Serie A.

