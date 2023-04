The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a montage that features the best nine saves from Round 28.

For his part, Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny landed in seventh place for denying Hellas Verona’s Filippo Terracciano late in the match, preserving a clean sheet in the process. The Bianconeri won the match thanks to a solitary strike from Moise Kean.

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel took the top spot thanks to a spectacular close-range save on Monza’s Andrea Petagna.