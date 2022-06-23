Juventus academy
Club News

Video – The best scenes from the Juventus Academy World Cup 2022

June 23, 2022 - 11:00 pm

Last week, the Continassa training ground hosted the Juventus Academy World Cup 2022, and 82 teams from 22 nations participated in various tournaments.

The competition included several age categories, with the Miami academy lifting two trophies.

Juventus vice president and club legend Pavel Nedved took part in the award ceremony held at the Allianz Stadium, concluding a fantastic edition.

The number of Juventus academies has been fast growing worldwide, offering a space for children to express their talent.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Sampdoria offering escape route for Juventus outcast

June 23, 2022
Koulibaly

Koulibaly remains priority but Juventus have two alternatives in mind

June 23, 2022
Zaniolo

Allegri hoping to add Italy star to his ranks regardless of Di Maria’s arrival

June 23, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.