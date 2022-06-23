Video – The best scenes from the Juventus Academy World Cup 2022

Last week, the Continassa training ground hosted the Juventus Academy World Cup 2022, and 82 teams from 22 nations participated in various tournaments.

The competition included several age categories, with the Miami academy lifting two trophies.

Juventus vice president and club legend Pavel Nedved took part in the award ceremony held at the Allianz Stadium, concluding a fantastic edition.

The number of Juventus academies has been fast growing worldwide, offering a space for children to express their talent.