Video – The best six assists from UCL matchday Three, featuring Di Maria

October 10, 2022 - 10:00 am

Last week, Angel Di Maria was the ultimate star in Juve’s first Champions League win of the season, as he provided three assists for his teammates – two for Adrien Rabiot and one of Dusan Vlahovic.

The official Champions League Twitter account dropped a video containing the best six assists from the group stage’s third matchday, and naturally, the Argentine made an appearance thanks to the lovely through ball that put Vlahovic one-on-one against Maccabi Haifa’s goalkeeper.

