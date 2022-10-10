Video – The best six assists from UCL matchday Three, featuring Di Maria

Last week, Angel Di Maria was the ultimate star in Juve’s first Champions League win of the season, as he provided three assists for his teammates – two for Adrien Rabiot and one of Dusan Vlahovic.

The official Champions League Twitter account dropped a video containing the best six assists from the group stage’s third matchday, and naturally, the Argentine made an appearance thanks to the lovely through ball that put Vlahovic one-on-one against Maccabi Haifa’s goalkeeper.