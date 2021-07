After securing the signing of Norwegian teenager Elias Solberg, Juventus have real gem in their hands. The 17-year-old is expected to join the club’s youth ranks, whilst aiming for a future with the first team.

The teenager rose to fame with his local club, Ullensaker, and the Old Lady managed to seal the deal before other top European club pounce in.

World of Football’s YouTube channel uploaded a video showcasing Solberg’s immense skills, including some outrageous dribbling.