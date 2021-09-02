Video – The best skills and goals of Mohamed Ihattaren

Well, he wasn’t exactly the deadline signing that Juventus fans were looking for, but the young Mohamed Ihattaren is surely a talent for the future.

The 19-year-old made the move from PSV Eindhoven and the Bianconeri immediately loaned him out to Sampdoria alongside Radu Dragusin in order to gain some vital Serie A experience.

As witnessed from the video below, Mino Raiola’s client possesses some incredible dribbling skills and an eye for goal, and it remains to be seen if he can pull it off in Italy’s top tier league.