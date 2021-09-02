Mohamed Ihattaren
Club News

Video – The best skills and goals of Mohamed Ihattaren

September 2, 2021 - 10:30 pm

Well, he wasn’t exactly the deadline signing that Juventus fans were looking for, but the young Mohamed Ihattaren is surely a talent for the future.

The 19-year-old made the move from PSV Eindhoven and the Bianconeri immediately loaned him out to Sampdoria alongside Radu Dragusin in order to gain some vital Serie A experience.

As witnessed from the video below, Mino Raiola’s client possesses some incredible dribbling skills and an eye for goal, and it remains to be seen if he can pull it off in Italy’s top tier league.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Napoli facing goalkeeper dilemma ahead of Juventus clash

September 2, 2021
chiesa italy

Video: Federico Chiesa caps off fine team move to strike Italy ahead

September 2, 2021
Damsgaard

Juventus to continue youth movement – Next target revealed

September 2, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.