Video – The best solo assists in UCL history including Morata’s famous run

With the biggest football stars taking apart in the competition year after year, it’s only normal that the Champions League’s archives get filled with some magical plays.

UCL’s official Twitter account dropped a video containing some of the best solo assists in the competition’s history, with names like Leo Messi, Ronaldinho and Kevin de Bruyne all included.

For their part, Juventus were represented by Alvaro Morata’s incredible run in 2016, leaving several Bayern Munich defenders in the dust, before providing the assist for Juan Cuadrado’s goal.

That goal put the Bianconeri en route towards the Quarter Finals, but a late German charge changed the outcome of the match.