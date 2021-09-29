Club News

Video – The bright lights are back to the Allianz Stadium

September 29, 2021 - 6:30 pm

On Wednesday night, the Allianz Stadium will host the black and white crowds for the first time in almost two years for a Champions League fixture.

The big occasion will be marked by the arrival of the defending champions, Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel’s star-studded squad features the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Jorginho.

The Bianconeri won their opening fixture against Malmo away from home in a 3-0 result, and they will be hoping to make a significant step en route towards the round of 16 with a positive result against the Blues.

