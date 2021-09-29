Video – The bright lights are back to the Allianz Stadium

On Wednesday night, the Allianz Stadium will host the black and white crowds for the first time in almost two years for a Champions League fixture.

The big occasion will be marked by the arrival of the defending champions, Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel’s star-studded squad features the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Jorginho.

The Bianconeri won their opening fixture against Malmo away from home in a 3-0 result, and they will be hoping to make a significant step en route towards the round of 16 with a positive result against the Blues.