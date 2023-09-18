Aside from the positive result and the commanding display, there were additional positive news in store for Juventus when they hosted Lazio on Saturday.
This encounter witnessed the return of the vibrating atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium, with the Curva Sud Ultras putting their differences with the club aside and reuniting behind the black and white banner.
The club’s official Twitter account posted a video showing the wonderful ambiance at the Juventus stadium before the kickoff while the Bianconeri’s old anthem was played.
🏳🏴🏟#JuveLazio pic.twitter.com/8rad7h27YD
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) September 17, 2023
I never went to the new Juventus stadium. I must for sure go. I have been to the Delle Alpi and one time could not even see the game because of the damn fog coming down from the alps. The Allianz looks much more intimate and no fog!