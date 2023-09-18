Aside from the positive result and the commanding display, there were additional positive news in store for Juventus when they hosted Lazio on Saturday.

This encounter witnessed the return of the vibrating atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium, with the Curva Sud Ultras putting their differences with the club aside and reuniting behind the black and white banner.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a video showing the wonderful ambiance at the Juventus stadium before the kickoff while the Bianconeri’s old anthem was played.