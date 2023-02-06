Video – The contenders for the best Juventus goal in January, featuring Chiesa and Girelli

Although January wasn’t the best month for the club, it still witnessed some memorable goals from Juve’s various squads. The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account posted five contenders for the best goal of the month.

The men’s senior squad had the lion’s share with Federico Chiesa’s winner against Monza in the Coppa Italia, as well as Arek Milik and Danilo’s strikes versus Atalanta.

However, Cristiana Girelli’s astonishing acrobatic effort arguably deserves the honor above all else.