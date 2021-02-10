Video: The controversial penalty incident that infuriated Conte

Antonio Conte was furious yesterday when his side were denied a penalty during Inter Milan’s Coppa Italia semi-final with Juventus.

The clash was one of the most exciting 0-0 draws in my recent memory, with plenty of attacking flair and fight shown by both sides, but you won’t hear any complaints about the lack of goals from me.

The talking point in the aftermath surrounds the reaction of former Juve boss Conte, who risks action from the Lega Serie A.

Below you can see the incident and make up your own mind on whether this should have been given as a penalty, but I personally do not see it.

Inter gugur krn ini ga dapet penalty.. parah wasitnya ini mah.. kasihan si Dancing Queen sampe jatuh gitu nendang angin 🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/QtGnLNNQcA — Suwandi Ali (@SuwandiAlii) February 10, 2021

Would you complain if this penalty wasn’t given for your team?

Patrick