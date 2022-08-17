Video – The first day at Juventus for Filip Kostic

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video showing Filip Kostic’s first day at the club after sealing a switch from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sporting director Federico Cherubini was the first to welcome the Serbian at the Continassa training centre. The new signing then went on to meet his teammates, with his friend and compatriot Dusan Vlahovic being the first in line.

The left winger then underwent his routine medical tests after signing some autographs for the fans, and then ended his long day in a photo session while donning the black and white jersey.