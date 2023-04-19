Lippi
Club News

Video – The five most memorable matches for Marcello Lippi at Juventus

April 19, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Last week, Marcello Lippi celebrated his 75th birthday, and the official Juventus YouTube channel paid tribute to the legendary manager by recalling five of his most memorable matches at the club.

The montage included a 4-0 win over Parma in 1995 which sealed the club’s first Scudetto title in nine years, as well as the stunning comeback against Fiorentina from the same campaign.

The 6-1 hammering of Milan at San Siro naturally made the cut, alongside the Champions League victory over Real Madrid in 2003 and of course the triumph against Ajax in the 1996 final.

1 Comment

    Reply Uncle Petter April 19, 2023 at 4:29 pm

    A young Tacchinardi being brought on against Fiorentina. His debut season for Juventus.

