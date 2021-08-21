Video – The Full highlights from Juve’s friendly win over U-23 squad

As per tradition, Juve’s pre-season is never quite complete without a friendly encounter between the first team and their youth ranks, which has become known as Juventus U-23 in the last few years.

The match served as one final test before the Bianconeri’s first Serie A clash which will be held on Sunday against Udinese.

Paulo Dybala – who started the match wearing the captain’s armband – looked particularly impressive and he opened the scoring with a great strike.

A nice team play between Federico Chiesa and Danilo culminated in a second goal courtesy of Alvaro Morata, and the third was added by Aaron Ramsey before half time.

The entire starting XI was substituted during the break, and despite Filippo Ranocchia’s attempts, the second period didn’t witness any goals, as it ended 3-0 in favor of the first team.