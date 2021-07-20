Video – The funniest bits from Euro 2020 featuring Juventus stars

From Cristiano Ronaldo’s anti-Soda announcement to Paul Pogba’s alcohol refusal, there has never been so much sponsors-related controversy at an international tournament.

Goal India’s Twitter account dropped a video containing the funniest bits from Euro 2020, and of course it included CR7’s press conference, when he moved away the two Coca Cola bottles displayed in front of him, while announcing that he only needs a bottle of fresh water.

On the other hand, following Italy’s triumph in the final, Leonardo Bonucci showed up to the press conference whilst drinking beer, saying that he deserves it.

Few would argue otherwise.