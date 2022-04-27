Vialli Champions League
Video – The Greatest CL moments in Rome, including Juventus 1996 triumph

April 27, 2022 - 4:30 pm

The official Champions League Twitter account uploaded a video containing some of the most epic Champions League moments that took place inside the Olimpico Stadium in Roma.

Naturally, the montage featured Vladimir Jugovic’s spot kick which sealed the Juve’s triumph in 1996. The Serbian decided the finale and his captain Gianluca Vialli lifted the famous trophy.

The list also included Lionel Messi’s header in the final of the 2009 edition, Sebastian Veron’s brilliant volley and Dimitar Berbatov’s stunning goal.

