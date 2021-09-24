Club News

Video – The greatest saves in UCL history featuring Buffon and Van der Sar

September 24, 2021 - 1:00 am

The official UEFA Champions League Twitter account dropped a video while asking “Who’s the best keeper in UCL history?”

Of course the answers vary depending on the fans’ affiliation, but the list surely contained some of the greatest names in the history of the sport – the likes of Iker Casillas, Oliver Kahn and Peter Schmeichel.

For their part, Juventus were represented by two former greats. Gianluigi Buffon was naturally included, with his brilliant save on Andres Iniesta ensuring the Old Lady’s Quarter Final victory over Barcelona.

Edwin Van der Sar also featured with a superb save to prevent an own goal from Igor Tudor.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Maignan

Juventus identify the person responsible for racial abuse towards Milan goalkeeper

September 24, 2021
Chiesa

The latest updates on Chiesa’s physical condition following Spezia battle

September 23, 2021
Castagne

Juventus and Inter hoping to bring EPL fullback back to Italy

September 23, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.