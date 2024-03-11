The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the highlights from last evening’s entertaining 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

The visitors scored from their first real chance as Teun Koopmeieners smashed it home following a creative freekick delivery from Mario Pasalic.

However, the Bianconeri turned the tide in their favor in the second half with goals from Andrea Cambiaso and Arek Milik.

Nevertheless, Koopmeiners had the last say, swiftly restoring parity.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s uninspiring run continues, as they have now been overtaken by Milan in the Serie A standings.