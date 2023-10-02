At the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Atalanta and Juventus shared the spoils on Sunday evening following a cagey goalless affair.

The club’s official YouTube channel shared a clip of last night’s highlights, which witnessed very few chances on both ends of the field.

Federico Chiesa had the best chance for the Bianconeri early in the second half, but Juan Musso did enough to parry it away.

On the other hand, Luis Muriel almost stunned Wojciech Szczesny with a fabulous freekick, but the latter pulled off a fantastic fingertip save.