The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded the highlights from last night’s entertaining 3-3 draw against Bologna.

With the two sides already qualified for the Champions League, they didn’t have much to play for except for bragging rights.

The Rossoblu stunned Paolo Montero on his first-team debut with two early goals. Riccardo Calafiori then made it 3-0 after the break, completing a sensational brace.

However, the Bianconeri somehow managed to rescue a point on the back of a sensational comeback, with Federico Chiesa, Arek Milik and Kenan Yildiz providing the goals.