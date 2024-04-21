The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing all highlights from Friday night’s 2-2 away draw to Cagliari.

The Isolani were the superior side in the first half and managed to score twice from the spot, pouncing on the shaky performances of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti in particular.

The Bianconeri put up a slightly improved display in the second period to rescue a point. Dusan Vlahovic scored a sneaky freekick while Alberto Dossena was unlucky to put the ball into his own net.