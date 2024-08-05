The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded the highlights from Douglas Luiz’s first day at the club.

The Brazilian had already signed his contract with the club several weeks ago and underwent the first part of his medical tests while with the Brazilian national team camp in the United States.

Yet, the 26-year-old still had some routine tests to do before joining his new teammates on the training ground.

The montage also features the player’s emotional reunion with his girlfriend Alisha Lehmann who simultaneously joined Juventus Women.