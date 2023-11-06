On Sunday evening, Juventus prevailed over their hosts Fiorentina thanks to a solitary goal from Fabio Miretti in the tenth minute

The youngster finally broke his duck for the first team, finishing off a lovely play involving several other teammates, including Adrien Rabiot and Filip Kostic.

Afterwards, the Bianconeri dropped back and frustrated the Viola with a solid defensive show. Wojciech Szczesny pulled off two fantastic saves to deny Nico Gonzalez and Cristiano Biraghi, securing his sixth clean sheet on the bounce and his team’s fourth win in a row.